Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $24.17

Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.17 and traded as high as $25.03. Scholastic shares last traded at $24.43, with a volume of 169,750 shares.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Scholastic from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Scholastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.65 and a 200-day moving average of $24.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $837.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.73 and a beta of 0.89.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Scholastic’s payout ratio is currently -750.00%.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHL. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Scholastic by 230.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 5,181 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Scholastic by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the 2nd quarter worth $258,000. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Scholastic Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCHL)
Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.
Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?
Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.