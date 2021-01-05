Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $24.17

Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.17 and traded as high as $25.03. Scholastic shares last traded at $24.43, with a volume of 169,750 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Scholastic from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Scholastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.65 and a 200-day moving average of $24.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $837.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.73 and a beta of 0.89.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $406.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.00 million. Scholastic had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Scholastic Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Scholastic’s payout ratio is currently -750.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHL. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Scholastic by 230.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 5,181 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Scholastic by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the 2nd quarter worth $258,000. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scholastic Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

