Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.10

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.10 and traded as high as $10.26. Cedar Realty Trust shares last traded at $9.65, with a volume of 84,075 shares.

Several brokerages recently commented on CDR. ValuEngine raised Cedar Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.63.

Get Cedar Realty Trust alerts:

The company has a market cap of $130.58 million, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.35. Cedar Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 12.36%. Research analysts anticipate that Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in Cedar Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $236,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Cedar Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $610,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 59.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 929,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 345,723 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 66.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 337,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 134,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 309.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.97% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:CDR)

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as Âheld for saleÂ) comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.