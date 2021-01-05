Park National Corp OH Sells 410 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Park National Corp OH lowered its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 650.0% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 54.6% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $108,000.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $94.76 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.74. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $61.89 and a 12 month high of $107.36.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

