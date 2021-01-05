Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $27.53

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.53 and traded as high as $29.75. Rayonier shares last traded at $29.10, with a volume of 543,680 shares.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RYN shares. BidaskClub raised Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James downgraded Rayonier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Rayonier had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 5.47%. Analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is 234.78%.

In related news, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $133,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,999,268.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Nunes sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $228,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,986 shares in the company, valued at $11,986,073. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $785,100 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rayonier by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,860,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,118,000 after purchasing an additional 612,052 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. bought a new position in Rayonier in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,112,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Rayonier in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,645,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Rayonier by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 745,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,490,000 after acquiring an additional 192,995 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rayonier by 103.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 372,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,230,000 after buying an additional 189,306 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of September 30, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

