Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH cut its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TT. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,658,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 11,179 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 975,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,270,000 after buying an additional 31,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,497,000. 81.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $143.98 on Tuesday. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $153.72. The firm has a market cap of $34.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.67.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 6.76%. As a group, research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.28%.

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 232,115 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $33,612,573.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,424 shares in the company, valued at $54,075,529.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 16,000 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $2,324,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,180,015.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Wolfe Research raised Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.94.

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

