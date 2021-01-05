Baader Bank Reiterates €28.00 Price Target for Evotec SE (EVT.F) (ETR:EVT)

Evotec SE (EVT.F) (ETR:EVT) has been given a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective by investment analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price indicates a potential downside of 7.56% from the company’s previous close.

EVT has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of Evotec SE (EVT.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Evotec SE (EVT.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on Evotec SE (EVT.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €30.80 ($36.24).

Shares of ETR EVT opened at €30.29 ($35.64) on Tuesday. Evotec SE has a twelve month low of €17.17 ($20.20) and a twelve month high of €31.00 ($36.47). The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €27.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of €24.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 329.24.

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company's EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody platform; INDiGO, a program for accelerating the early drug candidates into the clinic stage; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; and integrated drug discovery services.

