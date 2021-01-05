QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Holdings Increased by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 79.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,529 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,658,831 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $972,192,000 after acquiring an additional 318,756 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,409,162 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,224,950,000 after buying an additional 873,223 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,489,410 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $763,673,000 after buying an additional 740,296 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 14.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,275,797 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $385,428,000 after buying an additional 418,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,806,081 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $330,220,000 after buying an additional 160,900 shares in the last quarter. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 20,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.60, for a total value of $2,681,218.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,628,341.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $492,268.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,738 shares in the company, valued at $390,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,439 shares of company stock worth $23,183,493 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $106.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.48.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $148.50 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $161.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.95 billion, a PE ratio of 62.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.79.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 91.55%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

