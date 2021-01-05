Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. cut its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,317 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in Stryker by 43.3% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $478,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,424,151.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $1,163,050.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,697 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,737. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:SYK opened at $239.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $236.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market cap of $89.82 billion, a PE ratio of 56.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $124.54 and a one year high of $245.53.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.51%.

Several research firms recently commented on SYK. Northland Securities began coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Stryker in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Stryker from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Stryker from $232.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.65.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

