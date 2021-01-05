Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $8.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 19.74% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Newmark Group, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate advisory firm. The Company offers services and products which includes investment sales, debt and structured finance and loan sales, agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory and loan servicing. Newmark Group, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on NMRK. BidaskClub lowered Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Newmark Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.71.

Shares of NASDAQ NMRK opened at $6.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.26. Newmark Group has a 52-week low of $2.49 and a 52-week high of $12.74.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $435.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.30 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 3.60%. Analysts forecast that Newmark Group will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the third quarter worth $292,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Newmark Group by 11.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 145,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 15,048 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the third quarter worth $617,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the third quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the third quarter worth $216,000. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, loan sales, mortgage broking and equity-raising under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

