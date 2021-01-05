Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products primarily in the United States and internationally. The company’s Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists; Equipment & Consumables segment develops, manufactures and markets dental equipment and supplies used in dental offices, including digital imaging systems, software and other visualization/magnification systems; handpieces and associated consumables; treatment units and other dental practice equipment; endodontic systems and related consumables; restorative materials and instruments, rotary burs, impression materials, bonding agents and cements and infection prevention products. Envista Holdings Corporation is based in Brea, California. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Envista from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Envista from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Envista from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Envista in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Envista presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

NASDAQ NVST opened at $32.95 on Tuesday. Envista has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $34.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.75.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $640.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.20 million. Envista’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVST. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Envista by 381.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 278,041 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 548,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,568,000 after acquiring an additional 38,171 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 54,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 15,449 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Envista during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,284,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Envista during the 2nd quarter worth about $288,000.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segment, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare systems, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

