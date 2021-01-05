Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) to Hold

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Meridian Bank of Malvern offers deposit accounts, credit products, real estate financing, residential mortgages, investment and wealth management and electronic payments processing services. Meridian Bank of Malvern is based in United States. “

Get Meridian alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Meridian from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

NASDAQ MRBK opened at $20.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.06. Meridian has a 12 month low of $10.68 and a 12 month high of $26.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.99 million, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.46.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.80. Meridian had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $41.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.07 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meridian will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Meridian by 4.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 228,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 8,718 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Meridian by 158.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 49,100 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Meridian by 78.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 8,049 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Meridian by 30.6% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 16,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Meridian in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 42.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meridian

Meridian Corporation operates as the bank holding for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and middle market businesses primarily in southeast Pennsylvania, Delaware, and southern New Jersey. The company offers non-interest and interest checking deposits and time deposits, as well as money market, and savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer and home equity loans, as well as business lines of credit, term loans, small business lending, lease financing, and shared national credits.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meridian (MRBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.