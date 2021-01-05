NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NexTier Oilfield Solutions is an oilfield service company with a diverse set of well completion and production services. NexTier Oilfield Solutions, formerly known as Keane Group Inc., is based in Houston, United States. “

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on NEX. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.25 to $4.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.45.

Shares of NEX stock opened at $3.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $769.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 3.48. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $7.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.28 and a 200 day moving average of $2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $163.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.86 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 27.11% and a negative net margin of 24.38%. NexTier Oilfield Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 3,822.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 13,683 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 14,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,758 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 22,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 8,245 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 86.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.