Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.46

Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.46 and traded as high as $15.55. Summer Infant shares last traded at $15.36, with a volume of 17,525 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $32.75 million, a PE ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.46.

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.70 million for the quarter. Summer Infant had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 12.69%.

In other news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 4,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.29 per share, for a total transaction of $67,065.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Summer Infant stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.49% of Summer Infant as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 43.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR)

Summer Infant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile health, safety, and wellness products worldwide. It offers audio and video monitors; and gates, potties, entertainers, baby monitors, bath products, specialty blankets, strollers, car seats, and travel systems, as well as baby gear products under the Summer, SwaddleMe, and born free brand names.

