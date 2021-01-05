Zacks: Analysts Expect Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Analysts predict that Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) will report earnings of $0.56 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirty Two analysts have made estimates for Workday’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.72. Workday reported earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workday will report full year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $3.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Workday.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Workday from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.46.

In other Workday news, Director David A. Duffield sold 78,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.25, for a total value of $17,423,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $285,735.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 340,131 shares of company stock worth $76,515,210 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Workday by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,700,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,004,869,000 after acquiring an additional 430,636 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 2.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,354,757 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $936,839,000 after buying an additional 103,396 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,756,931 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $808,229,000 after buying an additional 27,237 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 1.0% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,523,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $327,765,000 after buying an additional 14,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Workday by 4.3% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,287,265 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $276,929,000 after buying an additional 53,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $228.08 on Friday. Workday has a 52-week low of $107.75 and a 52-week high of $259.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.05. The company has a market capitalization of $54.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.97 and a beta of 1.59.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

