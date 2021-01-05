LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) PT Raised to $122.00

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $122.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.06% from the stock’s current price.

LPLA has been the topic of several other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on LPL Financial from $113.50 to $132.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Compass Point raised their target price on LPL Financial from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on LPL Financial from $111.00 to $118.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LPL Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.09.

LPL Financial stock opened at $103.34 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.49. LPL Financial has a 12-month low of $32.01 and a 12-month high of $105.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LPL Financial will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 6,300 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total value of $574,686.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 4,000 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.79, for a total value of $347,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,549.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,525 shares of company stock worth $1,418,221 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in LPL Financial by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in LPL Financial by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

