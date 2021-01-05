Raymond James Boosts MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Price Target to $40.00

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) had its price target boosted by analysts at Raymond James from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Monday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.14% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. MarineMax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Get MarineMax alerts:

Shares of HZO opened at $34.74 on Monday. MarineMax has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $39.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.78. MarineMax had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $398.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that MarineMax will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MarineMax news, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $175,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $293,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,832 shares in the company, valued at $2,608,995.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,183 shares of company stock worth $3,308,832 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 85.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the third quarter valued at about $118,000.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

Featured Story: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.