Raymond James Boosts MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Price Target to $40.00

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) had its price target boosted by analysts at Raymond James from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Monday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.14% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. MarineMax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.
Shares of HZO opened at $34.74 on Monday. MarineMax has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $39.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
In other MarineMax news, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $175,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $293,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,832 shares in the company, valued at $2,608,995.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,183 shares of company stock worth $3,308,832 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 85.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the third quarter valued at about $118,000.
About MarineMax
MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.
