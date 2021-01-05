UBS Group Initiates Coverage on DoorDash (NYSE:DASH)

Research analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.77% from the stock’s previous close.

DASH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.73.

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $139.19 on Monday. DoorDash has a 12-month low of $135.38 and a 12-month high of $195.50.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service.

