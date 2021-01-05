DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Now Covered by William Blair

Research analysts at William Blair started coverage on shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DASH. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. DoorDash presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.73.

Shares of DASH stock opened at $139.19 on Monday. DoorDash has a 12 month low of $135.38 and a 12 month high of $195.50.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service.

