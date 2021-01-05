Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) PT Raised to $42.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on KSS. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kohl’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.59.

Get Kohl's alerts:

KSS stock opened at $38.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.86 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Kohl’s has a 12 month low of $10.89 and a 12 month high of $50.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.12.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kohl’s by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Kohl’s by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 34,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Kohl’s by 337.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.