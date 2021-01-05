Vertical Research Initiates Coverage on Fisker (NYSE:FSR)

Research analysts at Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Fisker (NYSE:FSR) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Fisker in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Fisker in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Fisker in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fisker in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Fisker in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

NYSE FSR opened at $15.19 on Monday. Fisker has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $23.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.73.

Fisker, Inc designs and manufactures electric vehicles and mobility solutions. The company is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

