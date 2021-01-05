Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) PT Raised to $46.00

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its price target upped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. 140166 upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of Boot Barn stock opened at $41.86 on Monday. Boot Barn has a 52-week low of $8.03 and a 52-week high of $48.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 3.04.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. Boot Barn had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $184.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.22 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John Hazen sold 752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $31,772.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 2,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $109,751.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 1,580.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Boot Barn by 1,996.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 9,042 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Boot Barn by 8.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the third quarter worth approximately $236,000.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

