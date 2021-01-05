Morgan Stanley Increases Holdings in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 62.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,454 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 63,040 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.53% of Ebix worth $3,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EBIX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ebix by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ebix during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Ebix by 1,368.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ebix during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Ebix by 233.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Ebix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Ebix stock opened at $37.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.93 and a 200 day moving average of $25.17. Ebix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $39.03.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.18 million. Ebix had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 18.84%. Ebix’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th.

Ebix, Inc provides on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

