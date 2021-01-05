Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys New Stake in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Financial during the second quarter valued at $77,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the second quarter worth about $142,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the second quarter worth about $199,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 506.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the third quarter worth about $251,000. Institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 21,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $1,126,009.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LKFN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

LKFN stock opened at $53.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $30.49 and a 52 week high of $56.28.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $53.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 33.90% and a return on equity of 13.31%. On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

