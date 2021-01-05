Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 83.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 26,023 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,473,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,793,995,000 after acquiring an additional 13,312,350 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 7.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,057,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,504,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771,230 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 15,535.7% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,189,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,001 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 21.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,204,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $345,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 7.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,542,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $629,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,986 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

TFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $43.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday. Argus upped their price target on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.88.

In other news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $67,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,201. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $153,706.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 7,387 shares of company stock worth $342,162. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TFC opened at $47.18 on Tuesday. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $56.53. The stock has a market cap of $63.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.