Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Acquired by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 332.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 286.3% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $87.78 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $91.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.70.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.