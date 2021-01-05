Thomasville National Bank Lowers Stake in Schwab 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

Thomasville National Bank lowered its position in shares of Schwab 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Schwab 1000 ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHK. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Schwab 1000 ETF by 24.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Schwab 1000 ETF by 18.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $230,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHK opened at $36.87 on Tuesday. Schwab 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $21.30 and a 1-year high of $37.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.53 and a 200 day moving average of $33.72.

