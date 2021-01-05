Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Sold by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank cut its holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,417 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOD. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 281.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,996,070 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $53,628,000 after buying an additional 2,949,637 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vodafone Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,981,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $26,591,000 after purchasing an additional 8,560 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vodafone Group by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 184,783 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 15,074 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vodafone Group by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,602,452 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $25,543,000 after purchasing an additional 186,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $432,000. Institutional investors own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group stock opened at $16.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $45.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. Vodafone Group Plc has a 1 year low of $11.46 and a 1 year high of $20.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.40.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a $0.5325 dividend. This is a positive change from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 6.1%. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 167.74%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners upgraded Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Vodafone Group Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

