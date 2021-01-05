Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,340 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Civista Bancshares worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CIVB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Civista Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $273,000. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in Civista Bancshares by 41.4% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 41,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Civista Bancshares by 5.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Civista Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Civista Bancshares by 169.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 38,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 23,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. DA Davidson raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Civista Bancshares from $14.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.75 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.65.

CIVB opened at $17.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.84 million, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $23.88.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $28.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.85 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Civista Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.

