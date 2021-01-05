Thomasville National Bank Purchases Shares of 2,104 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Thomasville National Bank acquired a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,104 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 3.0% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,658 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 3.4% in the third quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 3.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Bank OZK raised its position in Starbucks by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank OZK now owns 26,066 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management raised its position in Starbucks by 2.6% in the third quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 4,575 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $287,469.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,656. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total value of $372,830.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,791.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 377,251 shares of company stock valued at $35,880,765 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Starbucks from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Starbucks from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Starbucks from $103.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.62.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $103.10 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $107.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.96.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

