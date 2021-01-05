Thomasville National Bank Sells 503 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Thomasville National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Round Hill Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% in the third quarter. Round Hill Asset Management now owns 35,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 41,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 17,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WFC opened at $29.70 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $53.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.47. The firm has a market cap of $122.79 billion, a PE ratio of 80.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.87 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

