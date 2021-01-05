Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canon (NYSE:CAJ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $22.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Canon, Inc. is an industry leader in professional and consumer imaging equipment and information systems. Canon’s extensive product line enables businesses and consumers worldwide to capture, store and distribute visual information. Canon products include full-color as well as black and white copiers; color laser printers; facsimile machines; micrographics and optical disk filing systems; word processors, typewriters and calculators; camcorders, and lenses; semiconductor, broadcast and optical equipment; and other specialized industrial products. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Canon from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Canon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canon presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.00.

NYSE:CAJ opened at $18.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.25 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Canon has a 12 month low of $15.46 and a 12 month high of $28.18.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. Canon had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $7.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canon will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canon by 2.4% during the second quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canon by 10.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Canon by 11.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canon during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Bonness Enterprises Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canon by 193.3% during the third quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 95,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 63,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

About Canon

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

