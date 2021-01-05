Thomasville National Bank Buys 2,706 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 300.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJK. Courier Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 279.0% during the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 246,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,089,000 after buying an additional 181,246 shares in the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 209.5% during the 3rd quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,870,000 after purchasing an additional 67,556 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $15,258,000. Barber Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $14,452,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 862,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,190,000 after acquiring an additional 46,375 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $71.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.50. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $36.37 and a 52-week high of $73.47.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.