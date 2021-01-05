Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 32.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $48,000.

VUG stock opened at $249.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.63. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $133.57 and a fifty-two week high of $255.19.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

