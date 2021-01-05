CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) (TSE:CEU) Director John Michael Hooks Sells 8,679 Shares

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) (TSE:CEU) Director John Michael Hooks sold 8,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.29, for a total value of C$11,155.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 859,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,105,302.61.

TSE CEU opened at C$1.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$338.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.53 and a twelve month high of C$2.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.57.

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) (TSE:CEU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$166.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$169.60 million. Research analysts expect that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CEU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) in a report on Monday, November 2nd. ATB Capital upgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$1.40 to C$1.60 in a report on Monday, November 16th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$1.15 to C$1.50 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1.71.

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

