Thomasville National Bank Has $345,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Thomasville National Bank lowered its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,448,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,425,000 after purchasing an additional 424,530 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,177,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,879,000 after acquiring an additional 156,390 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 420.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 107,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 86,843 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,130,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 554.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 40,788 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IOO opened at $62.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.57 and a 200-day moving average of $57.54. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $38.23 and a 1-year high of $63.59.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

