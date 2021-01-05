Thomasville National Bank Sells 799 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Thomasville National Bank trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 589.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $55,000.

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $126.32 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $81.70 and a 1 year high of $132.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.08 and its 200 day moving average is $116.65.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

