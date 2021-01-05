$268.72 Million in Sales Expected for Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) to post $268.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Alkermes’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $274.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $253.39 million. Alkermes reported sales of $412.73 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alkermes will report full year sales of $1.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Alkermes.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $265.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.39 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

ALKS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Alkermes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Alkermes from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Alkermes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,418,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,193,000 after purchasing an additional 166,782 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 227.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,223,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,354 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 27.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,072,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,338,000 after purchasing an additional 445,443 shares during the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 0.5% in the third quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 1,572,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,055,000 after buying an additional 7,730 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 22.3% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,183,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,962,000 after buying an additional 215,677 shares during the period. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALKS opened at $19.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.91 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.30. Alkermes has a 52 week low of $11.98 and a 52 week high of $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

