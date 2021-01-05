Park National Corp OH Sells 189 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Park National Corp OH decreased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,506,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,928,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,478,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $465,697,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.57 per share, for a total transaction of $52,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,212,710.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes acquired 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.82 per share, with a total value of $3,015,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,902,709.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 84,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,268 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. DZ Bank upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.78.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $68.43 on Tuesday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $93.47. The company has a market capitalization of $103.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

