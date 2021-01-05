Park National Corp OH Trims Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Park National Corp OH cut its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 31.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,183,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,955,000 after purchasing an additional 525,733 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 263.7% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 645,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,940,000 after acquiring an additional 467,725 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 123.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after acquiring an additional 371,876 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 209.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 544,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,586,000 after acquiring an additional 368,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 74.3% during the third quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 750,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,670,000 after acquiring an additional 319,879 shares during the last quarter. 70.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

NYSE NUE opened at $52.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.78. The company has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.64. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $27.52 and a one year high of $57.50.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.59%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NUE. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Nucor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nucor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.27.

In other Nucor news, EVP David A. Sumoski sold 21,150 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total transaction of $998,703.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,617,552.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 10,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total transaction of $538,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,419,088.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,720 shares of company stock valued at $2,135,672. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.