Park National Corp OH Cuts Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Park National Corp OH lessened its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,153,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,485,000 after purchasing an additional 16,403,453 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,657,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,439,405,000 after purchasing an additional 10,973,839 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 12,599.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,236,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202,657 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,331,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,824,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.30.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $219,385.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,983.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

FITB opened at $27.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $30.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.62.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.99%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

