Park National Corp OH Has $2.64 Million Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Park National Corp OH lowered its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Burney Co. grew its position in Duke Energy by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 4,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 72,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,434,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1,855.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 58,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,218,000 after acquiring an additional 55,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 9,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $89.71 on Tuesday. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $62.13 and a 52-week high of $103.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 76.28%.

DUK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.42.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $324,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

