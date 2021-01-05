Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.29

Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.29 and traded as high as $5.43. Partner Communications shares last traded at $5.31, with a volume of 1,327 shares trading hands.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Partner Communications in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.29. The company has a market capitalization of $970.33 million, a PE ratio of 106.22 and a beta of 0.77.

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Partner Communications had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $233.00 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Partner Communications stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) by 137.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,570 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,891 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Partner Communications were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

About Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR)

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, and roaming services, as well as services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network.

