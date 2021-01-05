(RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.A) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.96

(RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.A)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $30.96 and traded as high as $35.97. (RDS.A) shares last traded at $35.14, with a volume of 3,789,069 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RDS.A. Barclays raised (RDS.A) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of (RDS.A) in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of (RDS.A) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Panmure Gordon downgraded shares of (RDS.A) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of (RDS.A) in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.57.

Get (RDS.A) alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $137.18 billion, a PE ratio of -11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.75.

(RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.30. (RDS.A) had a positive return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $44.72 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that (RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.A) will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About (RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.A)

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for (RDS.A) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (RDS.A) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.