Cboe Global Markets (CBOE:CBOE) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $89.38

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE:CBOE)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $89.38 and traded as high as $94.04. Cboe Global Markets shares last traded at $92.61, with a volume of 717,584 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.38.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile (CBOE:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange in the United States. It operates in five segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The U.S. Equities segment trades in listed equities; and offers exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and ETP listing services.

