Rockland Trust Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Harding Loevner LP purchased a new position in CME Group during the third quarter worth approximately $265,346,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 1,556.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 679,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,590,000 after purchasing an additional 638,009 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CME Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,282,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,434,567,000 after purchasing an additional 637,407 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 613.1% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 595,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,779,000 after acquiring an additional 511,914 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 884,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,939,000 after acquiring an additional 378,433 shares during the period. 75.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of CME Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $176.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.31.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 800 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $142,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,325,316.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,300 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $418,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,704 shares in the company, valued at $7,226,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,100 shares of company stock worth $2,960,709. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME stock opened at $179.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.80 and a 1-year high of $225.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $177.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.60.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

