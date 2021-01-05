Rockland Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Rockland Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,942 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Garmin by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,310 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Garmin by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Garmin by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 18,034 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Garmin by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Garmin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 47.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GRMN shares. BidaskClub cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Garmin from $106.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Garmin from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Garmin from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.75.

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 8,494 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,005,010.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GRMN opened at $118.80 on Tuesday. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $61.04 and a fifty-two week high of $123.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.86.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.36 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

