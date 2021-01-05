Rockland Trust Co. Sells 139 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Rockland Trust Co. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 14,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter.

IWF stock opened at $237.74 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $128.23 and a twelve month high of $242.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.25.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

