Rockland Trust Co. Has $872,000 Stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the third quarter worth approximately $10,289,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 16.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 32.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 113,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,172,000 after purchasing an additional 27,494 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 29.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the third quarter valued at approximately $765,000. 67.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.13.

Shares of MSM stock opened at $81.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.01. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.93 and a 52-week high of $87.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.03.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $747.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.80 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 11th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is 63.29%.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

