Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Shares Sold by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cable One in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Cable One during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Cable One by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Cable One during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cable One during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,935.00, for a total transaction of $1,726,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,398,255. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael E. Bowker sold 302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,793.40, for a total value of $541,606.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,123,743.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,574 shares of company stock worth $4,970,992 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CABO shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cable One in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,849.14.

Cable One stock opened at $2,152.22 on Tuesday. Cable One, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,031.39 and a 12-month high of $2,326.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,116.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,893.22. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 50.10 and a beta of 0.52.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $10.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.70 by $0.26. Cable One had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $339.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 45.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were paid a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.90%.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

