Rockland Trust Co. Has $2.06 Million Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,120,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,537,000 after buying an additional 1,526,001 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 6,261,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,680,000 after purchasing an additional 99,659 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,955,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825,130 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 3,492,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,908,000 after acquiring an additional 75,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,381,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $81.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $126.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.78 and its 200 day moving average is $77.06. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.49%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PM. Edward Jones cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Argus downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.55.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

